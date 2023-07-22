Provincial Response to Flooding

CANADA, July 22 - Nova Scotians are feeling the effects of a strong storm that continues to impact the province today, July 22. It has caused flooding and significantly damaged roads, bridges, dams and other critical infrastructure.

The Emergency Management Office Provincial Coordination Centre has been activated for the flood response. All critical partners, including municipalities, policing agencies, fire and rescue organizations, Nova Scotia Power, Environment and Climate Change Canada, telecommunications companies and others are at the table and supporting impacted communities.

“We want people to be safe, and with rain continuing to fall throughout the weekend there is still the potential for more damage that could cause injury,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Right now, the best thing people can do is stay home, monitor weather and news reports and check in on your neighbours who may need assistance.”

Nova Scotians in flooded areas are asked to have an emergency kit ready, in case an evacuation order is issued. No one should attempt to shut off electricity if water is present. Also, people should never cross flooded areas and they should avoid rivers and streams.

Flooding can contaminate well water with bacteria and chemicals that can make the water unsafe to drink. People with wells should take necessary actions to make sure their well water is safe if flood waters have impacted their well. A fact sheet is available at: https://www.novascotia.ca/nse/water/docs/FACT.SHEET.Well-Water-After-a-Flood.pdf

The Department of Public Works is responding to flooding and washouts on roads and highways. For the latest on provincial road conditions, visit https://511.novascotia.ca/

Nova Scotians should check with their local municipality for a list of comfort centres and shelters, and only call 911 in emergency situations.

Quotes: We won’t be able to make a full assessment of the damage to provincial infrastructure until the floodwaters recede, and it will take time to reopen roads and make repairs. I am grateful for the effort being made by our crews and for everyone’s understanding and patience with this process. Public Works Minister Kim Masland

Quick Facts: Smileys Provincial Park in Newport, Hants County, is closed and emergency workers are evacuating campers

Jerry Lawrence Provincial Park in Upper Tantallon, HRM, is closed; it is a day use park with no camping

Shubenacadie Wildlife Park is closed; all the animals are safe

