African Descendants from the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Continental Africans Organize for Africa
The Diaspora and continental Africans unite to lead Africa back to glory.
It is time for the descendants of the Transatlantic slave trade to take this moment to unite and work together to improve our social, economic, and political condition.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission of the African Diaspora Collective (ADC) is to leverage the skills, expertise, and networks of the Ambassadors of the African Diaspora Collective Group (ADCG) for the purpose of uniting people of African descent residing outside of Africa (the 6th Region of Africa). This collective effort aims to contribute to the development of Africa in alignment with the UN Decade of People of African Descent, the priorities and goals of the AU Agenda 2063, and the 2012 AU Amendment of the Constitutive Act, Article 3Q that created the 6th Region to activate and recognize the Diaspora as an integral part of Africa.
— H.E. Davisha L. Johnson
In the words of Marcus Garvey, "Take advantage of every opportunity; where there is none, make it for yourself." Inspired by this belief, the African Diaspora Collective was established by a diverse group of African and displaced African professionals from around the world. Their aim was to form a consortium of global thought leaders dedicated to finding innovative solutions for Agenda 2063, fostering the development of Africa, addressing the social and economic impact on the continent, and strengthening the cultural connection to Africa. The creation of ADC was driven by the recognition that such a collective, specifically tailored to these objectives, did not previously exist.
ADC serves as a platform to connect individuals from the African Diaspora and to provide them with tools to help facilitate projects, ideas, and initiatives that work to bring about positive change for both Africans in the Diaspora and those in African countries. The ADC also works to bring together stakeholders from different countries, the public and private sectors, and various disciplines to foster collaboration and facilitate project execution.
ADCG is the parent company headquartered in Washington, D.C. under the leadership of Jamaican-born H.E. Ian G. Campbell, who also serves as the ADC Ambassador to the Caribbean. The group is comprised of eleven Ambassadors from around the world as part of the Global African Diaspora 6th Region Organization forming the African Diaspora Collective Ambassadors and their associated embassies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia/Oceanic, Middle East, and the Caribbean, respectively.
As the Chinese proverb goes, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step", join us in our struggle to remove all forms of oppression - politically, economically, and socially to empower women and girls, our men, to bring about their release from incarceration, and the unlocking of our full mental potential in all aspects of life.
ADC is focused on empowering African people, both on and off the continent, to share resources and investments, and to use their $14 trillion USD of collective spending power to enhance and reposition Africa on the global stage. The ADC Ambassadors work together to create a unified African future and reclaim Africa’s rightful place in the world. Join them, take that first step toward true liberation as ADC builds the Africa we want to see. One of peace, security, and economic prosperity for every African around the world no matter where he or she finds themselves.
We applaud our African leaders who are rising up against fear to acknowledge the contributions and value of the descendants of the Transatlantic slave trade. As a result, millions of African Diasporans, generations of victims of atrocities can find healing and a sense of belonging by visiting and repatriating back to Africa. Dr. Gina Paige co-founder of African Ancestrypioneered a new method of tracing African lineages using genetics and the company has grown into the leading provider of at-home genetic ancestry tests for people of African descent across the world. Using the African Ancestry method, Diasporans are able to accurately connect with their ancestry.
African leaders are recognizing the impact of the Transatlantic slave trade and the value of African Diasporans. They are taking the necessary steps to eliminate any obstacles that prevent Diasporans from visiting and repatriating. For example, the Honorable MP Ferréol Gassackys of Congo, Brazzaville, has tabled legislation called "Recognition, Reconciliation and Return". The bill aims to (1) restore the memory of the victims of the transatlantic slave trade, (2) establish a national day of commemoration for them, and (3) facilitate the return of Afro-descendants to the Republic of Congo. The law will recognize that these Africans were victims of a crime against humanity. To facilitate reconciliation and the return of Afro-descendants, the President of Uganda has announced an official apology and is making provisions for returnees while Ghana has been a guiding light for what can be called the great migration of this century. Ghana has opened its doors providing an opportunity for millions still lost in the Americas and beyond, to return home to Africa.
We are grateful for the tremendous progress made by ADC with representation in over 43 African countries, interest in another 30 countries throughout the world, 19 partnerships with Chambers of Commerce, the public and private sector, civil society, and two African countries, all in the first 9 months since its launch in Washington, DC, September 2022. The CEO of ADCG, and ADC Ambassador to the USA, H.E. Davisha L. Johnson, constantly travels the continent of Africa to meet with elected and traditional leaders, organize events, create business linkages to economically empower local communities, and develop bilateral agreements. Through partnerships, sponsorships, collaborations, and cooperation, ADC continues to redefine diaspora relationships while maintaining its singular focus of empowering the development of Africa for the next generation.
