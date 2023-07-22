GLOBAL MAYORAL ROUNDTABLE EXPANDS COLLABORATION TO COLOMBIA
US Roundtable, LLC, unites mayors worldwide for its first-ever Global Mayoral Roundtable in Spanish
I'm proud of our global expansion which accelerates our support & collaboration for mayors & cities. Together we can build our future cities that support everyone.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Roundtable, LLC, a leading gov-tech organization committed to promoting technology collaboration among mayors and cities, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its collaboration globally. Starting with Colombia, the organization has launched its first-ever Global Mayoral Roundtable in Spanish last month, in partnership with the Colombian Association of Intermediary Cities (Asociación de Ciudades Intermedias de Colombia - Inicio - Asointermedias). The momentous event took place on July 6th, 2023, and signifies a significant step towards fostering international cooperation for building sustainable and connected cities. Following Colombia, the Global Mayoral Roundtable will continue its journey to Spain, France, and Costa Rica, strengthening ties and exchanging invaluable insights.
The Global Mayoral Roundtable serves as a platform for mayors and city leaders to come together and discuss ways to transform cities through innovative technology solutions. By promoting open dialogue and collaboration, the roundtable seeks to create a shared vision for a more connected and prosperous future for all citizens.
"I am incredibly proud to witness the expansion of our collaboration to a global scale, starting with Colombia. The launch of our first-ever Roundtable in Spanish marks a pivotal moment in our mission to foster technology collaboration among mayors and cities worldwide. Together we can build our future cities that support everyone." said George Burciaga, Managing Parten of the US Roundtable.
Esteemed mayors participating in the historic launch of the Global Mayoral Roundtable – Construyendo nuestra ciudad futura Tema: “Conectando a cada Familia” (English title: Global Mayoral Roundtable – Building our Future City and “Connecting every Family” included:
El Honorable Alcalde / Mayor Jose A. Santiago (Host)
El Honorable Alcalde /Mayor Óscar Escobar
El Honorable Alcalde / Mayor Jose Miguel Bonilla
These distinguished leaders, along with other invited mayors and city officials, engaged in lively discussions, sharing innovative ideas, and exploring strategies to enhance connectivity, city benefits, mobility, public safety, and more. The insights gained from this global collaboration will undoubtedly influence the future development and planning of cities worldwide.
About US Roundtable, LLC:
The US Roundtable, LLC, is a pioneering gov-tech organization that is passionate about fostering technology collaboration among mayors and cities. Our flagship initiative, the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable, has garnered widespread engagement from mayors across the globe, playing a pivotal role in driving digital transformation across various sectors. From broadband expansion to improved public services, our platform has led to positive changes in countless communities.
About Elevate Cities:
Elevate Cities, a subsidiary of US Roundtable, LLC, is a dynamic gov-tech project-based organization focused on advising mayors and cities on the implementation of innovative technologies. Our pro bono services enable city leaders to reimagine traditional processes and services through cutting-edge government technologies. Embracing the future of technology, we accelerate progress in critical areas such as connectivity, city benefits, mobility, public safety, and more.
With the successful launch of the Global Mayoral Roundtable in Spanish, the US Roundtable, LLC, and Elevate Cities remain steadfast in their commitment to empowering cities worldwide. By fostering international partnerships, we aim to build a brighter, more connected future for all.
