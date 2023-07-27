Hon. Peninah Malonza Cs Tourism of Kenya Presented the iChange Nations™ DR. Traci S. Ward Global T.H.R.I.V.E. Award
Ali Mohammed Presidential Advisor, Hon. Hohn Ololtuaa,Hon, Silvia Museiya, Hon. Peninah Malonza Cs Tourism of Kenya, World Civility Ambassador Winnie Joy, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West - Photo credits: Godfrey Atsing'a Zindua Productions Int'l
World Civility Ambassador Winnie Joy explaining why she nominated Hon. Peninah Malonza to be honored by the ICN organization - Photo credits: Godfrey Atsing'a Zindua Productions Int'l
iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West (USA) Awarded Hon. Ms. Peninah Malonza, OGW at a Private Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya on 19 July 2023
Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world.”NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The iChange Nations™ Dr. Traci S. Ward Global T.H.R.I.V.E. Award is presented to individuals who are committed to impacting the lives of women and young girls for the better. T.H.R.I.V.E stands for teach, help, renew, inspire, value and empower. Candidates for this award have successfully and continually shown up in a consistent way in each of these six areas creating lasting change for those they serve. Hon. Peninah Malonza, Cs was nominated for this award by World Civility Ambassador Winnie Joy of Kenya.
— World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers
Hon. Ms. Peninah Malonza, OGW, is a Kenyan politician who is known for serving as the Kitui Deputy Governor. In 2015, she was awarded the Order of Grand Warrior (OGW) award by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Ms. Malonza was recently appointed to be the new cabinet secretary for the ministry of tourism, wildlife, and heritage. These are great accomplishments however, there is a great deal that most do not know about her.
Hon. Peninah Malonza Cs has a way of spreading love and kindness to many. Her efforts are referred to as her Golden Touch.
These Golden Touches have made a tremendous impact in a multitude of lives. Here are just a few of the powerful results from her activities:
- Rehabilitated over 300 commercial sex workers in Nairobi
- Served and counselled over 1000 people living with HIV in the cost and thereby starting the first Compassion assisted orphan home for children whose parents have died
- Sponsored children in Uganda, India, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania through Compassion programs
- Mentored over 2000 through her initiative Youth For Change in the Mwiitu Mwende program
- Started over 75 women SACCOS in Kitui county that has liberated over 50,000 women from poverty through start-up businesses
- Assisted over 350 churches in development project as well as streamlining Sunday School curriculums
- Piloted the QAVAH program in Kenya that transformed over 500 churches in embracing financial and transformative approaches in spreading the gospel of Christ.
Ms. Malonza is passionate about teamwork, networking, and building strong relationships with key stakeholders in an effort to positively impact people’s lives. She continues to fulfil her purpose to empower women and young girls to discover their passions in life and maximize their potential despite their family background.
Hon. Ms. Peninah Malonza, OGW, was awarded the iChange Nations Dr. Traci S. Ward Global T.H.R.I.V.E. Award on 19 July 2023 at a private ceremony in her office. iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West (USA) along with World Civility Ambassador Winnie Joy (Kenya) were on hand to present her with the award. Additional attendees included Ali Mohammed Presidential Advisor, Hon. Hohn Ololtuaa and the Hon. Silvia Museiya all of Kenya.
This honor is named after the World Civility Ambassador, Dr. Traci S. Ward of the United States. Dr. Ward has travelled the world sharing her message and rendering service in several countries that include London, Kenya, Dubai, Bahrain and Guyana and more. She continues to fulfil her purpose to empower women and young girls to discover their passions in life and to become the best version of themselves.
As a founding member of the internationally known, Black Belt Speakers organization, Dr. Ward is committed to sharing her universal message on the power of a mind shift and her mantra is “I declare, not only are you "Enough" but "You Were Chosen”.
Dr. Ward asks participants to hold on to her belief in them, until they are strong enough to believe for themselves. Dr. Ward has served in the United States Government for over 20 years as an assistant to 3 Cabinet Secretaries in the great State of Kansas.
Her knowledge and skill set comes from her personal experiences, classroom knowledge as well as her time working as the Equal Opportunity Officer for the State of Kansas Department of Transportation. Additionally, she has over 15 years of experience working with women who have suffered from identity crisis and abuse.
Dr. Ward is the Founder of the International Initiative T.H.R.I.V.E. - I Am Enough-Hygiene Project that also provides training and leadership for women and young girls in Kenya.
She holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s degree in Christian Humanities. Dr. Ward was awarded her Honorary Doctorate from Kayiwa International University located in Kampala, Uganda.
Dr. Traci has received international recognition for her work and commitment to others. She was presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Global Inspiration Award while serving as a U.S. Delegate during a trip to Guyana. She received the Susan Maxine Gibson Messenger of Hope Award and the iChange Nations™ Statesman Leadership Award.
iChange Nations™ (ICN ) is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively. According to ICN founder World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally.
Hon. Ms. Peninah Malonza, OGW, CS, is now in the company of several other female world figures that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. Those leaders include:
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda: Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Former First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi: Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country and the care of the children in her Buntu Foundtion.
Former First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique: Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador: Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Martin Ahago
Global Partners & Purpose
email us here
Dr. Clyde Rivers Speaks About iChange Nations™ Awards