Overnight Closures Planned at Interstate 229 and Benson Road on DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Overnight Closures are planned at the Interstate 229 and Benson Road Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction project as crews begin to set concrete girders. Northbound I-229 will be closed on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and southbound I-229 will be closed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, northbound I-229 traffic will be detoured at the Rice Street and I-229 interchange to Rice Street, Cliff Avenue, and to Interstate 90.

During the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, southbound I-229 traffic will be detoured at the Cliff Avenue and I-90 interchange, then to Cliff Avenue, Rice Street, and to I-229.

Benson Road will remain open from Cliff Avenue to I-229.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the I-229 and Benson Road DDI construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures. The $34 million project will reconstruct one and one-half mile of Benson Road and approximately one mile of Interstate 229 ramps. The reconstruction project on Benson Road is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 17, 2023. The overall completion date for this reconstruction project is June 27, 2025.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls, SD.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/bensonroad-i-229-pcn-04xk.

The city of Sioux Falls has also created a page for this project at https://www.siouxfalls.org/public-works/street-construction/projects/2023/benson-229-interchange. About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

