MLM Medical Labs Provides Histology Support in a Non-Interventional Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Study
MLM partners with a leading global biotechnology company on the CSL324 study of a novel, fully human anti-G-CSFR monoclonal antibody in the treatment of HS
In this study, MLM provided robust evaluation of neutrophil abundance in HS biopsies via MPO and NE staining and semi-quantitative pathologist assessments developed alongside image analysis.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services, partnered with a leading global biotechnology company on the CSL324 study of a novel, fully human anti-G-CSF receptor (G-CSFR) monoclonal antibody in the treatment of HS.
— Rebecca Erickson, Histology Analytical Project Lead at MLM
The study was designed to investigate the activation and migration of neutrophils in HS and the impact of blocking G-CSFR with CSL324.
MLM Medical Labs provided all the histology services for this study. This included pre-analysis processing of received samples, embedding (where we took care to ensure samples were properly oriented), and sectioning. MLM validated assays for neutrophil markers myeloperoxidase (MPO) and neutrophil elastase (NE) and then conducted study sample staining for MPO and NE as well as hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining. The stained slides digitally imaged at 20x magnification for virtual viewing. MLM provided histopathology assessment of the HS biopsies in comparison the healthy skin, which included pathologist scoring to assess the number of cells positive for each of the neutrophil markers. Using our data, it was determined that these markers were significantly increased in the HS lesions compared to the healthy donors.
According to Michelle Wahlsten, a Senior Scientist/Histotechnologist at MLM commented, “Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic and debilitating dermatological inflammatory disease that needs more awareness to expand potential treatment options for patients. I enjoyed and appreciated gaining a greater understanding of HS and being involved in the histology of this very promising study that shows great potential in finding a new approach and potential treatment options for better patient outcomes.”
Rebecca Erickson, Histology Analytical Project Lead at MLM added, “In this study, MLM provided robust evaluation of neutrophil abundance in Hidradenitis suppurativa biopsies via MPO and NE staining and semi-quantitative pathologist assessments which were developed alongside image analysis. At MLM we are pleased to offer custom pathologist-mediated and image analysis assessments tuned to tissue types and markers of interest such as these.”
About MLM Medical Labs
MLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of nearly 200 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 900 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.
For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com.
Michael Howell
MLM Medical Labs
+1 7047244320
michael.howell@mlm-labs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Instagram