Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: I-695 Bridge Southbound Near Exit 2B

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on the I-695 Bridge Southbound near exit 2B.

At approximately 11:44 pm, the suspect and victim were both traveling in separate vehicles at the listed location. The suspect discharged a handgun at the victim’s vehicle causing damage. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, 27-year-old Antoine Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).