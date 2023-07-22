YANG DI-PERTUAN AGONG AL-SULTAN ABDULLAH RI'AYATUDDIN INAUGURATES THE 19TH ASIAN KARATE CHAMPIONSHIP
His Majesty, Al-Sultan Abdullah struck the ceremonial gong six times, signifying the commencement of the championship and ushering in a new era of competition and sportsmanship.
The 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship and the 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship were formally inaugurated by the esteemed Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (Right).
Prominent International Athletes Gather in Melaka for the Thrilling Three-Day Karate Championship Event
I am truly impressed with the level of dedication and commitment demonstrated by the organizers, and I extend my warmest congratulations and heartfelt appreciation to the members of MAKAF.”AYER KEROH, MELAKA, MALAYSIA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous ceremony held at the prestigious Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh, the 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship and the 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship were formally inaugurated by the esteemed Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. The distinguished event commenced today and is set to unfold over the next three exhilarating days.
— Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin
His Majesty, Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at the MITC at precisely 4:28 PM. Accompanying the esteemed monarch were the Governor of Melaka, Tun Mohd. Ali Mohd. Rustam, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh, along with her deputy, Adam Adli Abd. Halim.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent figures, including the EXCO of the State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change, and Disaster Management, Datuk Rais Yasin; the esteemed President of the World Karate Federation (WKF), Antonio Espinos; the distinguished President of the Asian Karate Federation (AKF), Major General Nasser Alrazooqi, and the respected President of the Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF), Datuk Wira Nur Azmi Ahmad. Their collective presence added a touch of grandeur and international significance to the event.
In his address, His Majesty, Seri Paduka, expressed his admiration for the meticulous preparations made by the Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF) and conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the organizers.
"I am truly impressed with the level of dedication and commitment demonstrated by the organizers, and I extend my warmest congratulations and heartfelt appreciation to the members of MAKAF." His Majesty remarked. He then continued, "I fervently pray for the resounding success of our Malaysian karate athletes and express my hope that the people of Melaka will continue to extend unwavering support to our national athletes."
A memorable highlight of the inauguration ceremony was the symbolic gesture performed by Al-Sultan Abdullah, who struck the ceremonial gong six times, signifying the commencement of the championship and ushering in a new era of competition and sportsmanship.
Following the opening ceremony, the gracious monarch, Seri Paduka, delightedly watched the final match of the Women's Kata event. The skill, precision, and indomitable spirit displayed by the athletes were commendable, exemplifying the very essence of karate.
The 19th Asian Karate Championship has drawn an impressive lineup of 388 athletes from 32 nations, including the defending overall champion, Uzbekistan, and formidable competitors from Japan, who are known for their exceptional prowess in martial arts. These gifted athletes are prepared to compete fiercely, seeking to claim victory and honor for their respective nations in this prestigious championship.
Simultaneously, the 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship is also being held in conjunction with the Asian Karate Championship. This parallel event demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and celebrates the indomitable spirit of athletes with different abilities, fostering an environment of diversity and unity.
The 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship and the 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship promise to captivate audiences with displays of extraordinary talent, fierce determination, and the true essence of sportsmanship. As the heart of Asia's karate community converges in Melaka, this thrilling event stands as a testament to the unifying power of sports, bridging cultures and nations in celebration of athletic excellence.
