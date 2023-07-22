YANG DI-PERTUAN AGONG AL-SULTAN ABDULLAH RI'AYATUDDIN INAUGURATES THE 19TH ASIAN KARATE CHAMPIONSHIP

His Majesty, Al-Sultan Abdullah struck the ceremonial gong six times, signifying the commencement of the championship and ushering in a new era of competition and sportsmanship.

The 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship and the 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship were formally inaugurated by the esteemed Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (Right).