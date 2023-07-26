John Wodka, Owner of Platform Creator, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
John Wodka, Owner of Platform Creator, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
John Wodka and Platform Creator are helping businesses attract and convert online traffic through compelling design and digital marketing. A very interesting interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews John Wodka, Owner of Platform Creator for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. John Wodka joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Platform Creator
Platform Creator, where we elevate your digital presence through our unique TRUE framework. Our approach ensures that your website or platform not only looks great but also delivers outstanding functionality, exceptional user experience, and engaging content—all driven by strategic marketing insights that fuel your business growth.
Platform Creator is not just another digital marketing company. Our unique approach maps and sequences the chain of beliefs necessary for a client to decide to buy from you. Our TRUE content and distribution methodology are designed to win trust and gain commitment.
At Platform Creator, we take a smart approach to growing your revenue through creating targeted and effective inbound digital marketing campaigns.
Platform Creator digital marketing team at work
Some of the services we offer: inbound marketing, graphic design, SEO, video creation and editing, website design, content creation, email marketing, radio and TV creative, and media planning and buying.
John is a digital strategist, videographer, and web developer.
Prior to pivoting to digital marketing, he worked in sales and management for several radio stations in Dallas / Ft. Worth over his 21-year career.
Whether it's a website, landing page, or Social Media, you don't just need a presence, you need a platform. Our media and messaging professionals craft content that aligns with who you are and the value you bring to your tribe, clients, or stakeholders.
John Wodka joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, John Wodka discusses the newest offerings of Platform Creator, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. John Wodka joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with John Wodka was amazing. The success of Platform Creator is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have John Wodka on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Platform Creator. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like John Wodka who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like John Wodka”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
John Wodka, Owner, Platform Creator, A DotCom Magazine Interview