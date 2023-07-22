“Because It's Just and Right": Unveiling the Untold Back-Story of US Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
FLORIDA, USA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss, esteemed authors and experts in law and history, have recently released a groundbreaking book that captivates readers with its unique insights. Titled "Because It's Just and Right: Unveiling the Untold Back-Story of the US Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Embassy Move," this thought-provoking work provides a comprehensive account of the historical, legal, and moral journey behind the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
"Because It's Just and Right" is a tour de force, offering readers the definitive book they have been seeking to understand the ethos of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This captivating exploration of history, law, and diplomacy invites readers to embark on an enlightening journey. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and will soon be accessible on other online platforms, including Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit the official website.
Grunstein and Weiss have meticulously researched and expertly woven together various narratives to shed light on the political drama that unfolded surrounding the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995. This landmark legislation, first introduced by Senator Jon Kyl, garnered bipartisan support and was overwhelmingly passed by Congress. The authors paint a vivid picture of the arduous process that spanned over two decades before the act was finally implemented.
Drawing inspiration from Senator Kyl's writings, interviews, and speeches, "Because It's Just and Right" presents a compelling case for the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The authors delve into the significance of this decision from historical, legal, and moral perspectives, debunking false narratives along the way. Their meticulous research brings to life the Bible, Jewish history, international and US law, as well as legal precedents, providing readers with an enlightening and entertaining exploration of the subject matter.
The book highlights the commendable efforts of Senators Bob Dole, Pat Moynihan, and Jon Kyl, who worked tirelessly as co-sponsors of the 1995 legislation to ensure the eventual relocation of the US embassy. Grunstein and Weiss navigate through the legal, political, and social challenges encountered on this remarkable journey toward a "right and just" outcome.
Governor Mike Huckabee, in his inspiring testimonial, recalls the promises made by both Democratic and Republican Presidents to recognize Jerusalem as the legitimate capital of Israel and the Jewish people. It was under President Trump's administration that the embassy was finally moved, fulfilling a longstanding commitment. Huckabee recounts a conversation with the President, where he expressed his belief that moving the embassy was the right thing to do.
With their book, "Because It's Just and Right," Grunstein and Weiss provide readers with a unique and comprehensive overview of the political and legal background that led to the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the subsequent relocation of the US embassy. The significance of this historic event and its impact on US-Israel relations are thoroughly explored, making it a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of these matters.
The endorsements for "Because It's Just and Right" are numerous and esteemed. Former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, describes the book as "essential reading for a complete understanding of why Jerusalem is, and must always remain, the undivided, eternal capital of the Jewish State." Senator Joe Lieberman, another key player in enabling bipartisan support for the Act, praises the authors for their dramatic storytelling and emphasizes the book's theme of doing what is just and right.
Stuart Force, the father of Taylor Force ob"m, offers a poignant testimonial, stating that until the release of Farley Weiss and Len Grunstein's scholarly work, there was a dearth of sources addressing the complexities of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. He believes that this book deserves a prominent place on every reference shelf dedicated to understanding Israel and the Middle East.
In conclusion, "Because It's Just and Right" is an enlightening and thought-provoking book that unravels the untold back-story of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Grunstein and Weiss's meticulous research, powerful storytelling, and endorsements from notable figures make it a significant contribution to the understanding of the historical, legal, and moral dimensions underlying this crucial decision.
About The Authors:
Leonard Grunstein is a retired attorney and banker. He founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY.
He’s also a founder of Project Ezrah and Beit Midrash of Teaneck, serving as its chairman.
Grunstein also serves on the Board of the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies at Yeshiva University and on the AIPAC National Council.
Farley Weiss is the Past President of the National Council of Young Israel and Past President of Young Israel of Phoenix.
He is chairman of the Board of the Israel Heritage Foundation and President of the Intellectual Property Law Firm of Weiss & Moy.
Weiss is also a former volunteer law clerk at the Israeli Supreme Court in the summer of 1988 for Deputy President Justice Menachem Elon.
