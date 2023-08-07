Unveiling Jerusalem's Truth: "Because It's Just and Right" - US Recognition & Embassy Move
Unveiling History: Grunstein and Weiss present "Because It's Just and Right," a profound Journey Behind the US Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's CapitalFLORIDA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss, esteemed authors and authorities on Jerusalem and Israel, have recently released a thought-provoking and inspirational book titled "Because It's Just and Right." This highly anticipated work provides a comprehensive and unique exploration of the historical and legal journey behind the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the subsequent relocation of the US embassy.
For those seeking a deeper understanding of the narrative behind the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the embassy relocation, "Because It's Just and Right" is a must-read. The book, already available for purchase on major online platforms such as Amazon, and soon to be available at Barnes & Noble and other retailers, offers a captivating and enlightening exploration of the historical, legal, and moral dimensions that shaped this significant decision. Discover more about the book and its insights by visiting the official website at jerusalemrecognition.com.
In their groundbreaking book, "Because It's Just and Right: The Untold Back-Story of the US Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Embassy Move," Grunstein and Weiss delve into the captivating political drama that unfolded with the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995. This landmark legislation, initially promulgated by Senator Jon Kyl, was later passed with bipartisan support by an overwhelming majority in Congress, setting the stage for a long and arduous process spanning over two decades.
The authors skillfully bring to life the historical, legal, and moral complexities that surrounded the recognition of Jerusalem. Drawing from a wealth of sources, including biblical references, Jewish history, and international and US law, Grunstein and Weiss weave a compelling narrative that enlightens and entertains readers. Their meticulous research and insightful analysis challenge prevalent misconceptions and shed light on the truth behind the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The book derives its title from the writings, interviews, and speeches of Senator Jon Kyl, who graciously provided the foreword. Senator Kyl's resolute belief in the justness and rightness of recognizing an undivided Jerusalem as Israel's capital echoes throughout the book, resonating with many other key figures involved in this historic drama. Grunstein and Weiss eloquently explain the historical, legal, and moral justifications for recognizing Jerusalem and decisively make the case that it was the right thing to do. Moreover, the book dispels a number of false narratives surrounding Jerusalem and Israel, providing an accurate and balanced account of the issues at hand.
The book sheds light on the remarkable bipartisan efforts of Senators Bob Dole, Pat Moynihan, and Jon Kyl, who worked tirelessly to ensure the recognition and embassy move became a reality. Grunstein and Weiss intricately describe the legal, political, and social challenges faced along this "right and just" journey, providing readers with an intimate understanding of the intricate process involved.
Governor Mike Huckabee, in his inspiring testimonial, reflects on the promises made by both Democratic and Republican Presidents to recognize Jerusalem as the legitimate capital of Israel and the Jewish people. It was under President Trump's administration that these promises were fulfilled, culminating in the historic relocation of the embassy. Huckabee recounts his conversation with the President, in which he expressed his conviction that the embassy move was the right course of action.
"Because It's Just and Right" offers a unique and thorough overview of the political and legal background that led to the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the subsequent embassy relocation. The book serves as a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the profound significance of this historic event and its enduring impact on US-Israel relations.
David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel, commends the book, emphasizing its importance as essential reading for a comprehensive understanding of why Jerusalem is, and must always remain, the undivided and eternal capital of the Jewish State. Senator Joe Lieberman, a key player in securing bipartisan support for the Act, praises Grunstein and Weiss for their ability to vividly recount the dramatic story of how the United States Congress enacted legislation to move the embassy in 1995 and how, twenty-three years later in 2018, the promise was finally fulfilled.
Stuart Force, the father of Taylor Force ob"m, offers a poignant testimonial, acknowledging the book's contribution to understanding the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He emphasizes the need for a source that addresses the multifaceted facets of the conflict and recommends "Because It's Just and Right" as an essential addition to every reference shelf covering Israel and the Middle East.
In conclusion, "Because It's Just and Right" by Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss represents a groundbreaking work that uncovers the untold back-story of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and embassy move. Through their meticulous research, compelling narratives, and testimonials from prominent figures, the authors provide readers with an engaging and enlightening exploration of the historical, legal, and moral dimensions underlying this significant decision.
About The Authors
Leonard Grunstein is a retired attorney and banker. He founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY.
He’s also a founder of Project Ezrah and Beit Midrash of Teaneck, serving as its chairman.
Grunstein also serves on the Board of the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies at Yeshiva University and on the AIPAC National Council.
Farley Weiss is the Past President of the National Council of Young Israel and Past President of Young Israel of Phoenix.
He is chairman of the Board of the Israel Heritage Foundation and President of the Intellectual Property Law Firm of Weiss & Moy.
Weiss is also a former volunteer law clerk at the Israeli Supreme Court in the summer of 1988 for Deputy President Justice Menachem Elon.
Tim Rooney
PRostar
contact@prstar.org