Leonard Grunstein & Farley Weiss Unveil "Because It's Just and Right": US Recognition of Jerusalem & Embassy Relocation
Revealing the Historical and Legal Path: Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss take readers on a journey behind the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capitalFLORIDA, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss, renowned authors and scholars, have recently unveiled an extraordinary book titled "Because It's Just and Right." This compelling work addresses the long-standing interest in Jerusalem and Israel by providing a comprehensive account of the historical and legal journey behind the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the subsequent relocation of the US embassy.
For those seeking a deeper understanding of the narrative behind the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the embassy relocation, "Because It's Just and Right" is a must-read. It offers a compelling exploration of the untold back story and sheds light on the complexities and significance of this pivotal decision. Discover deeper insights by visiting the official website. You can find the book on Amazon, and it will soon be available at Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.
In their highly anticipated publication, "Because It's Just and Right: Revealing the Untold Narrative of the US Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Embassy Relocation," Grunstein and Weiss captivate readers with the riveting political drama surrounding the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995. The legislation, initially introduced by Senator Jon Kyl, underwent intense negotiations and ultimately garnered bipartisan support from an overwhelming majority in Congress. The authors delve into the painstaking two-decade process that led to the eventual implementation of this groundbreaking decision.
The title of the book takes inspiration from the writings, interviews, and speeches of Senator Kyl, who graciously contributed the foreword. When asked about the significance of passing a law recognizing an undivided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocating the embassy, Senator Kyl emphasized the principles of justice and righteousness. This theme resonated with other key figures involved in this historic undertaking, including House Speaker Newt Gingrich, resulting in the passage of the Jerusalem Embassy Act on a bipartisan basis with an overwhelming majority vote. Grunstein and Weiss eloquently explain the historical, legal, and moral rationale behind recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, debunking prevalent misconceptions and presenting a compelling case that it was a just and right decision.
By skillfully weaving together biblical references, Jewish history, international and US law, as well as legal precedents, Grunstein and Weiss breathe life into their exploration of the subject matter. The book enlightens readers with an in-depth understanding of the complexities surrounding Jerusalem and Israel, offering both an enlightening and entertaining journey.
The authors shed light on the bipartisan efforts of Senators Bob Dole, Pat Moynihan, and Jon Kyl, who tirelessly championed the cause of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and facilitated the embassy's relocation. Grunstein and Weiss meticulously navigate the legal, political, and social challenges encountered on this path toward a "right and just" outcome.
In a testimonial that resonates with readers, Governor Mike Huckabee describes the promises made by both Democratic and Republican Presidents to acknowledge Jerusalem as the legitimate capital of Israel and the Jewish people. However, it was under President Trump's administration that these pledges were fulfilled, culminating in the long-awaited relocation of the embassy. Huckabee recounts his personal conversation with the President, where he expressed the conviction that moving the embassy was the morally and politically correct action.
"Because It's Just and Right" offers a unique and comprehensive overview of the political and legal landscape that led to the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the subsequent relocation of the US embassy. This meticulously crafted book is an indispensable resource for anyone seeking a profound understanding of the historical significance of this event and its enduring impact on US-Israel relations.
David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel, lauds the book as essential reading for obtaining a comprehensive understanding of why Jerusalem is, and should always remain, the undivided and eternal capital of the Jewish State. Senator Joe Lieberman, a key figure in garnering bipartisan support for the Act, praises Farley Weiss and Len Grunstein for their poignant storytelling, highlighting their ability to convey the dramatic narrative of how the United States Congress enacted legislation to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem in 1995 and how this long-awaited promise was finally fulfilled in 2018.
Stuart Force, the father of Taylor Force ob"m, offers a poignant testimonial, acknowledging the book's contribution to comprehending the intricate dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Force underscores the book's value as a comprehensive resource that addresses the multifaceted facets of the conflict, recommending its inclusion on every reference shelf dedicated to Israel and the Middle East.
In conclusion, "Because It's Just and Right" by Leonard Grunstein and Farley Weiss is a remarkable literary work that unveils the untold narrative behind the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the embassy relocation. Through meticulous research, eloquent storytelling, and compelling testimonials, the authors provide readers with a captivating and enlightening exploration of the historical, legal, and moral dimensions that shaped this momentous decision.
About The Authors
Leonard Grunstein is a retired attorney and banker. He founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY.
He’s also a founder of Project Ezrah and Beit Midrash of Teaneck, serving as its chairman.
Grunstein also serves on the Board of the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies at Yeshiva University and on the AIPAC National Council.
Farley Weiss is the Past President of the National Council of Young Israel and Past President of Young Israel of Phoenix.
He is chairman of the Board of the Israel Heritage Foundation and President of the Intellectual Property Law Firm of Weiss & Moy.
Weiss is also a former volunteer law clerk at the Israeli Supreme Court in the summer of 1988 for Deputy President Justice Menachem Elon.
Tim Rooney
PRostar
contact@prstar.org