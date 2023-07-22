Governor Newsom Issues Statement on Temecula Textbooks

Published: Jul 21, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Following the Temecula Valley Unified School District governing board’s decision Friday to adopt an updated social studies curriculum that was approved by local parents and teachers, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement:

“Fortunately, now students will receive the basic materials needed to learn.

“But this vote lays bare the true motives of those who opposed this curriculum. This has never been about parents’ rights. It’s not even about Harvey Milk – who appears nowhere in the textbook students receive. This is about extremists’ desire to control information and censor the materials used to teach our children.

“Demagogues who whitewash history, censor books, and perpetuate prejudice never succeed. Hate doesn’t belong in our classrooms and because of the board majority’s antics, Temecula has a civil rights investigation to answer for.”

Friday’s decision by the school board to adopt an up-to-date history and social studies curriculum comes following multiple demands by Governor Newsom. Following a series of prior actions, earlier this week the Governor announced the state would fine the school district and enter into a contract to secure textbooks if the board failed to adopt a legally-compliant social study curriculum.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District board majority’s actions are being investigated by the California Department of Education. On June 7, 2023, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom announced an inquiry into the district by the California Department of Justice related to civil rights violations.

