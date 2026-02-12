Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.11.26

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Paula Stigler Granados, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Stigler Granados has been an Associate Professor and Division Head of Environmental Health at San Diego State University’s School of Public Health since 2021, where she has held several roles since 2009, including Assistant Professor, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Research Scientist and Graduate Research Assistant. She was an Associate Professor at Texas State University’s School of Health Administration from 2018 to 2021. Stigler Granados was an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health from 2015 to 2018. She was an Air Quality Specialist for the Pala Band of Mission Indians from 2005 to 2007. Stigler Granados was a Tribal Liaison and Environment Program Manager at The San Diego Foundation from 2006 to 2010. She is a Board Member of the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District and the High Tech High Foundation. Stigler Granados earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Global Health from San Diego State University and the University of California, San Diego, a Master of Science in Public Health from San Diego State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography and Anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Stigler Granados is a Democrat.

Tania Pacheco-Werner, of Sanger, has been reappointed to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, where she has served since 2020. Pacheco-Werner has been Executive Director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at California State University, Fresno since 2021, where she has served in several positions since 2015, including Co-Director, Co-Assistant Director, Research Scientist and Postgraduate Fellow. She was a Consultant in Training at Visions Inc, from 2011 to 2017. Pacheco-Werner was a Lecturer in the Sociology Department at California State University, Fresno from 2011 to 2016. She was a Diocesan Administrator at the Diocese of San Joaquin in 2013. Pacheco-Werner is a member of the California Air Resources Board. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Sociology from the University of California, San Francisco and a B.A. in Sociology from California State University, Fresno. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pacheco-Werner is a Democrat.

Julie Lee, of Auburn, has been reappointed to the Delta Stewardship Council, where she has served since 2022. Lee was a Consultant at CPS Human Resources Consulting from 2022 to 2024. She was Undersecretary of the California Government Operations Agency from 2018 to 2022. Lee held several positions in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2011 to 2018, including Director of Operations, Reorganizational Specialist and Project Manager of the Governor’s reorganization plan at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. She was Public Information Manager at the California Department of Transportation, District 2 from 2009 to 2011. Lee held several positions at the California Department of Personnel Administration from 2005 to 2009, including Statewide Workforce Planning Manager, Administrative Assistant II, Executive Secretary I and Office Technician. She was an Office Assistant at the California Highway Patrol from 2004 to 2005. Lee was an Office Assistant at the California Department of Corrections from 2003 to 2004. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $201,816. Lee is a Democrat.

Ann Patterson, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Delta Stewardship Council, where she has served since 2025. Patterson has been a Policy Scholar at the Woods Institute for the Environment and the Sustainability Accelerator at the Doerr School for Sustainability at Stanford University since 2025. She held multiple positions in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2025 including Senior Counselor to the Governor, Cabinet Secretary, Legal Affairs Secretary, and Chief Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary. Patterson was a Partner at Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe from 2005 to 2018. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $59,133. Patterson is a Democrat.

Monique Moyer, of San Mateo, has been reappointed to the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority, where she has served since 2020. Moyer has been Partner at C2 Communications since 2025. She was Senior Managing Director at CBRE Global Workplace Solutions from 2016 to 2025. Moyer held several positions for the City and County of San Francisco from 1996 to 2016, including Port Director, Director of the Office of Economic Development and Director of Public Finance. She was Vice President at Smith Mitchell Investment Group from 1992 to 1995. Moyer earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Economics from Grinnell College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Moyer is a Democrat.