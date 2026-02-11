Governor Newsom signs legislation delivering $90 million in emergency funding for Planned Parenthood after Trump defunds organization

The funding ensures clinics can keep their doors open and continue providing essential reproductive health services to Californians as the Trump administration escalates its all-out assault on women’s health care.

This announcement follows the $145 million California has provided to support Planned Parenthood since last fall. Without fiscal support from the federal government, California is left to assist more than 100 Planned Parenthood health centers across the Golden State alone – centers that provide over a million patient visits a year to Californians in search of basic health care needs.

“Today is a win for all Californians who will continue to receive affordable health care services,” said Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara). “By keeping Planned Parenthood’s doors open, we are ensuring that communities throughout the state are not losing crucial resources. The California Legislature stands strong in the face of threats by the federal administration and will continue to fight for what is right.”

“Right now, the contrast is clear: Trump is dismantling health care and driving up costs, and Democrats in California are accelerating millions of dollars for women’s health and maternal care, because families come first in our state,” said Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas (D-Salinas). “I’m proud to stand with Pro Tem Monique Limón and Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, two women leaders indispensable to this fight. Together, we’re committed to protecting the affordable reproductive care California women already rely on — the best in the nation.”

“Without a doubt, California is hit hardest by the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans’ federal ‘defund’ of Planned Parenthood health centers,” said Jodi Hicks, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “Yet, our Governor and Legislature were undeterred by their attacks and took the most bold and significant action in the nation to protect access to reproductive health care in California by appropriating critical funding for targeted providers, including the over 100 Planned Parenthood health centers in California. The Planned Parenthood affiliates in California are grateful to our state leaders for continuing to protect Californians’ constitutional right to reproductive freedom by ensuring patients from Eureka to El Centro can continue to access the essential care they need and deserve, no matter what.”

“This early budget action matters. It matters because our reproductive healthcare providers here in California—and their patients—need to know we’re standing up for them at a time when they’re being directly attacked by the Trump administration and congressional Republicans,” said Chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus and Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters). “Planned Parenthood helps make access to health care real for millions of people across the state. The passage of SB 106 reflects who we are as Californians, and it shows our commitment to our families and communities in accessing that basic healthcare. And it says, when the federal government turns its back on Americans—California steps in.”