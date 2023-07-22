St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, In-State Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005281
TROOPER NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7-18-23 @ 2024 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Sandy Ln., Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, In-State Warrant
ACCUSED: Alicia Mitchell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/18/23 at approximately 2024 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting roving patrols along US-5 in Lyndon, when they observed a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Alicia Mitchell (33) of Sutton, VT. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Mitchell was in violation of court ordered Conditions of Release, had a criminally suspended license, and was wanted on an in-state warrant. Mitchell was taken into custody and cited for the aforementioned violations, before being transported to Northeast Corrections where she was held on the in-state warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8-21-23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)585-9665
Griffin.Pearson@vermont.gov