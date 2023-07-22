Submit Release
News Search

There were 170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,543 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, In-State Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4005281

TROOPER NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7-18-23 @ 2024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Sandy Ln., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, In-State Warrant

 

ACCUSED:  Alicia Mitchell                                         

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/18/23 at approximately 2024 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting roving patrols along US-5 in Lyndon, when they observed a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Alicia Mitchell (33) of Sutton, VT. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Mitchell was in violation of court ordered Conditions of Release, had a criminally suspended license, and was wanted on an in-state warrant. Mitchell was taken into custody and cited for the aforementioned violations, before being transported to Northeast Corrections where she was held on the in-state warrant.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  8-21-23 @ 0830 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:   Yes  

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)585-9665
Griffin.Pearson@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, In-State Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more