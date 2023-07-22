St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS, In-State Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005281

TROOPER NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7-18-23 @ 2024 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Sandy Ln., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS, In-State Warrant

ACCUSED: Alicia Mitchell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/18/23 at approximately 2024 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting roving patrols along US-5 in Lyndon, when they observed a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Alicia Mitchell (33) of Sutton, VT. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that Mitchell was in violation of court ordered Conditions of Release, had a criminally suspended license, and was wanted on an in-state warrant. Mitchell was taken into custody and cited for the aforementioned violations, before being transported to Northeast Corrections where she was held on the in-state warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8-21-23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)585-9665

Griffin.Pearson@vermont.gov