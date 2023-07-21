NEBRASKA, July 21 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Makes Appointment to District 11 NPPD Board

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Chris Langemeier to fill a vacancy on the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors. Langemeier will represent Subdivision 11, which covers counties in the northeastern area of the state.

Langemeier fills the open seat of NPPD board representative Fred Christensen, who passed away in early April. He will complete Christensen’s six-year term, which ends January 8, 2025.

Langemeier is a real estate broker and appraiser with Land Mark Management & Realty, Inc., in Schuyler, NE. He previously served as state senator from 2005 – 2012 and more recently, was director of the Loup River Public Power Board.