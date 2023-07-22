SBA Disaster Loan Is Another Key to Recovery From Typhoon Mawar

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration work closely to help survivors in Guam. SBA is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funding for rebuilding, replacement or repair of disaster damaged businesses and homes. As of July 21, SBA has approved more than $100.6 million in federal disaster loans for Guam businesses and residents impacted by Typhoon Mawar, including $5,148,900 for businesses and $95,548,400 for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster.

FEMA collaborates with the SBA in determining applicant eligibility for some types of disaster assistance programs. If you have applied for FEMA disaster assistance, FEMA may refer you to SBA for consideration for a low-interest, long-term disaster assistance loan.

If you are referred to SBA, it is important to submit the loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you don’t have to accept an SBA loan. However, failure to return the application may disqualify you from some possible FEMA assistance. If you are determined by SBA to be ineligible for a low-interest, long-term disaster loan, FEMA may provide you with additional assistance to meet your other needs, including Personal Property Assistance, Transportation Assistance and Group Flood Insurance Policy.

As for a SBA disaster loan, applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please register before the deadline of July 27 by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, calling 800-621-3362 (the Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents), or stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School or Guam Community College. Hours of operation at DRCs: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

