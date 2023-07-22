Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Town Hall Meeting Set for July 26 in Mora

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office will be hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 6-7:30pm at the Mora High School Lecture Hall. Claims Office representatives will be on hand to inform claimants of recent Claims Office developments, particularly updates to flood insurance coverage. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), managed by FEMA, provides flood insurance to property owners, renters, and businesses.

In response to the fire damages, subsequent flooding and increased flooding risks caused by the Hermit’s Peak/ Calf Canyon fire, the Claims Office is pleased to announce a partnership with the NFIP that will enable eligible claimants to receive up to five years of flood insurance protection, with premiums paid by the Claims Office.

The town hall will also allow Claims Office leadership to highlight and discuss another recent partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The Claims Office has partnered with the NRCS to offer claimants the opportunity to request a comprehensive NRCS Conservation Restoration Plan, tailored to recovering from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent floods, at no cost. Under this partnership, NRCS plans will include cost estimates for recovery actions eligible for compensation under the Claims Office. The meeting will also include an active question and answer portion following the presentation. Event information can be found below:

What: Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Town Hall

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 6- 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mora High School Lecture Hall, 10 Ranger Rd., Mora, NM 87701

For those unable to attend the meeting, questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at (505) 995-7133.

For the latest information on the Claims Office, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak (for Spanish, visit https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/current/hermits-peak) or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/. For media inquiries call the Claims Office News Desk at 505-995-7035 or email us at ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov anytime. The meetings will be staffed by English and Spanish translators and American Sign Language interpreters.

