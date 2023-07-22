Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Rutland, Washington Counties

WILLISTON, VT – Two Disaster Recovery Centers will open at 8 a.m., July 22, in Rutland and Washington counties to help residents affected by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides kickstart their recovery. The joint state-FEMA centers are temporary facilities that will help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents needed for their application and answer questions in person.

The Rutland County center is located at:

ASA Bloomer Building

88 Merchants Row

Rutland, VT 05701

The Washington County center is located at:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. Survivors who need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter may call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the centers to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster-resistant.

You don’t need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET; go online to DisasterAssistance.gov; or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1, the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA, or the Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemt and on Facebook at facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement.