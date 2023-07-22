PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriffs searching for hit-and-run suspect

HONOLULU – A State deputy sheriff was injured in a hit-and-run incident following a traffic stop prior to 2 a.m. today.

Oʻahu deputies, assigned to the Sheriff Division Capital Patrol Section, stopped a vehicle on Beretania Street because it had no lights on. The driver continued to slowly roll onto Victoria Street and then rapidly reversed and slammed into the patrol vehicle, causing injury to one deputy. The driver fled the scene on foot. Deputies radioed for emergency assistance. Two passengers were detained. One passenger was arrested on two outstanding $500 traffic warrants. Once found, the male hit-and-run suspect faces possible charges, including First-Degree Criminal Property Damage, Refusing an Order to Stop, and the moving violation (driving without headlights).

One deputy went to the hospital to be medically assessed, treated for minor injuries, and was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff Dispatch at 808-586-1352.

