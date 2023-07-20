Submit Release
News Search

There were 183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,525 in the last 365 days.

Summary of opinion: Abrysvo,Respiratory syncytial virus vaccines, 20/07/2023, Positive

On 20 July 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Abrysvo, intended for the prevention of lower respiratory tract (LRT) disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Abrysvo was reviewed under EMA’s accelerated assessment programme. The applicant for this medicinal product is Pfizer Europe MA EEIG.

Abrysvo will be available as a powder and solvent to be made into a solution for injection. The active substances of Abrysvo are two recombinant stabilised RSV prefusion F antigens representing the subgroups RSV‑A and RSV‑B (ATC code: J07BX05). Abrysvo induces the production of specific antibodies against the prefusion F protein, which inhibits RSV infection and thereby protects against RSV‑associated LRT disease.

The benefit of Abrysvo is the prevention of RSV-confirmed lower respiratory tract disease. The most common side effects are injection site pain, myalgia and headache.

The full indication is:

Abrysvo is indicated for:

  • Passive protection against lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants from birth through 6 months of age following maternal immunisation during pregnancy. See sections 4.2 and 5.1.
  • Active immunisation of individuals 60 years of age and older for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV.

The use of this vaccine should be in accordance with official recommendations.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

You just read:

Summary of opinion: Abrysvo,Respiratory syncytial virus vaccines, 20/07/2023, Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more