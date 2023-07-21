FW: VT Route 105 / Main Street

Submit Release
From: Wheeler, Betty
Sent: Friday, July 21, 2023 5:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 105 / Main Street

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St. Albans Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 105 / Main Street in Enosburg is impassable due to water across the roadway.  

 

This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

Betty Wheeler

 

Betty.Wheeler@Vermont.gov

Vermont State Police Data and Information Coordinator

45 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-1300

Phone:  802-585-4642

 

