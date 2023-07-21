FW: VT Route 105 / Main Street
Sent: Friday, July 21, 2023 5:54 PM
Subject: VT Route 105 / Main Street
VT Route 105 / Main Street in Enosburg is impassable due to water across the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
