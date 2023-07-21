DNR Creating Plans to Improve Amenities at Gull Point State Park

MILFORD -- The Iowa DNR is in the early planning stages of a renovation plan at Gull Point State Park to re-pave park roads, upgrade the campground, install a new flush bathroom and improve accessibility.

The project is expected to begin in spring 2024 and be completed by spring 2025.

Jacob Schaben, Northwest Iowa District Supervisor for the DNR’s State Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau, said they’re in the design stage so there’s still a lot of moving parts.

“In recent years the DNR has been upgrading campground facilities at many popular state parks across Iowa,” Schaben said. “Campers have been really happy with the end results, and we think visitors to Gull Point will benefit from and appreciate the improved amenities.”

In addition to upgrading electrical systems including full-hook-up capabilities and creating ADA-accessible sites, one of the goals of recent campground renovations was to create more spacious campsites. This is partly achieved by reducing the number of sites.

“Many of our campsites were designed decades ago and are pretty cramped for modern RVs and activities people enjoy in the campground,” said Schaben. “By removing some sites, we create room for extra vehicles, yard games, and for children to play.”

Part of the renovation plan for the campground will be an assessment of trees, with plans to carefully remove those that are diseased, decayed, or could be negatively impacted by construction activities. Often by removing some trees, the overall health of the woodland area is improved. A DNR forester will help with the assessment. Trees in other parts of the park will also be assessed for disease and decay, but will largely remain unaffected.

Other state parks with recently renovated campgrounds include Marble Beach State Recreation Area, Lake Manawa State Park, Ledges State Park, Geode State Park, Lake Ahquabi State Park and Pikes Peak State Park.

The DNR is planning an open house for the public on August 22 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Gull Point Lodge to share plans and answer questions.

