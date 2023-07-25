Ovation Adds Gregg Majewski of Craveworthy Brands To Advisory Board
Majewski brings industry expertise and business acumen to the feedback companyOREM, UT, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation, the real-time guest feedback platform for restaurants, today announced the addition of Gregg Majewski of Craveworthy Brands to their advisory board. Majewski is currently the CEO of Craveworthy Brands, a growing portfolio of diverse, relevant and highly efficient restaurant brands and brings extensive knowledge of the industry as the CEO of Mongolian Concepts Restaurants Group, and as a foundational member and the former CEO/CFO/COO of Jimmy John’s.
Majewski brings value to Ovation through his vast expertise in restaurant operations. While at Jimmy John’s, Gregg expanded the company from 33 restaurants to 300 open and another 600 sold. His focus on new systems and procedures, aligns with Ovation’s powerful capabilities in delivering operational insights to restaurants through 2-question feedback. As a successful founder and executive known for introducing new revenue streams while putting people first, Majewski will also be invaluable to the Ovation team as they continue to grow quickly and expand their product to help more restaurants.
“Building brands that last in the restaurant industry means pushing boundaries and innovating with new ideas and new approaches to solve problems,” said Majewski. “The Ovation team is a prime example of this. The feedback technology platform they've built is not only incredibly powerful but insanely simple to use. That translates to instant value for customers like Craveworthy Brands who witness the value of Ovation's customer insights in our own restaurants. I'm thrilled to be joining their Board of Advisors as there is tremendous growth potential for Zack and a promising journey ahead.”
Zack Oates, CEO of Ovation, was delighted to welcome Majewski to the Ovation team. “I have been so impressed with Gregg from the first time I met him. He has been an invaluable resource to me since then and truly an industry icon. His experience with growing brands with a focus on the guest experience makes for a world-class advisor.”
About Ovation: Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a “digital table touch” that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue. To learn more, visit www.ovationup.com.
Press
Ovation
email us here