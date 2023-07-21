Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michael White to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael White to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees.

 

Michael White

White, of Tallahassee, is the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Indelible Solutions. He was previously a Professional Account Specialist at the Florida Department of Education and the Department of Financial Services. White, a finalist for the 2023 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

