Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Regulatory Council of Community Association Managers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robyn Barineau, Deborah Bell, Gary Pyott, and Dawn Warren to the Regulatory Council of Community Association Managers.

Robyn Barineau

Barineau is the former Bureau Chief of Education and Testing at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Previously, she was the Deputy Director of the Division of Regulation. Barineau attended Tallahassee Community College.

Deborah Bell

Bell is a Community Association Manager for Powerhouse Executives, Inc. She is a former member of the Community Associations Institute’s Education Committee and the National Green Building Institute’s Testing Subcommittee. Bell attended the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Gary Pyott

Pyott is the Owner and President of Association 1st, LLC, and a Partner at Campbell Property Services South Florida. He is a current member of the Community Associations Institute. Pyott earned his bachelor’s degree in sports administration from St. Thomas University.

Dawn Warren

Warren is a Community Association Manager for Lake Tyler Condominiums and Altamonte Heights Condominiums. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, she served as Chair of this board in 2015. Warren has also served on the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

