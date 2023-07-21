Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Elizabeth Loh as Chair, John Scherer, and Elliot Stern to the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County.

 

Elizabeth Loh

Loh, of Saint Petersburg, was previously an Associate at Latham & Watkins, LLP. She is a member of the Saint Petersburg Civilian Police Review Committee. Loh earned her bachelor’s degree in history and government from William and Mary University and her juris doctor from Stanford University.

 

John “Chris” Scherer

Scherer, of Saint Petersburg, is a self-employed Real Estate Developer. He is the former Chair of the Saint Petersburg Development Review Commission. Scherer earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

 

Elliot Stern

Stern, of Palm Harbor, is the Owner of Elliot W. Stern Consulting. He is the past Chair of the Better Business Bureau and previously served on the Pinellas Education Foundation Board of Directors. Stern earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida.

