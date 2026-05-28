Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Special Session on Property Tax Relief & Unveils “Save Our Homes” Property Tax Elimination Proposal

TAMPA, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is calling for a special session of the Florida Legislature during the week of June 1 to consider a constitutional amendment aimed at delivering broad property tax relief for Florida homeowners. The proposal, titled “Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes,” provides for the immediate increase in the homestead exemption and calls for a schedule for full elimination through general law.

“Today in Tampa, I outlined the Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes plan that will eliminate taxes on homesteads,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Property tax revenue collected by local governments has nearly doubled in the past seven years and is expected to reach an astounding $83 billion by 2032. Florida homeowners need relief. Now is the time to stand up for taxpayers, enact a historic reform, and save the home of every Floridian.”

Property tax revenue collected by local governments has nearly doubled in the past seven years (from $32 billion to $60 billion) and is expected to reach an astounding $83 billion by 2032.

As proposed by Governor DeSantis, the Save Our Homes proposal includes five major components to provide immediate and permanent relief:



Exempt Homestead Properties From Taxation.

Exempts the first $250,000 of a homestead’s value from taxation and requiring, through law, a schedule for full elimination.

Exempts the first $250,000 of a homestead’s value from taxation and requiring, through law, a schedule for full elimination. Ensure Funding For Core Services.

Requires local governments to use remaining property taxes solely for core public needs including public safety, education and schools, infrastructure, and natural resources.

Requires local governments to use remaining property taxes solely for core public needs including public safety, education and schools, infrastructure, and natural resources. Protect Small Businesses.

Limits future property tax assessments on businesses and creates a more stable tax environment for local businesses.

Limits future property tax assessments on businesses and creates a more stable tax environment for local businesses. Ensure Fairness For Florida Residents.

Requires any person who establishes Florida residency after January 1, 2027, to maintain Florida residency for up to five years prior to receiving the increased homestead exemption.

Requires any person who establishes Florida residency after January 1, 2027, to maintain Florida residency for up to five years prior to receiving the increased homestead exemption. Create A State Trust Fund To Assist With Core Local Services.

Establishes a trust fund to provide grants to local governments to assist with the continuation of core local services.



The Governor’s proposal will be considered during the upcoming special session, with the goal of placing the constitutional amendment on the ballot for Florida voters this fall.

You can view the proclamation outlining the special session call here.