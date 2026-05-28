TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development Lewrissa Johns, Mayor, City of Chiefland FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis DATE: Thursday, May 28, 2026 RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of City Commissioner Chris Jones To honor the memory of Chiefland City Commissioner and former Mayor Chris Jones, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, and all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the City of Chiefland from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 29, 2026.

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