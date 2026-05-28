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Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of City Commissioner Chris Jones

TO:                  Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development  

                        Lewrissa Johns, Mayor, City of Chiefland 

 

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:             Thursday, May 28, 2026

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of City Commissioner Chris Jones

To honor the memory of Chiefland City Commissioner and former Mayor Chris Jones, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, and all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the City of Chiefland from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 29, 2026. 

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Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of City Commissioner Chris Jones

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