Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brian Aungst Jr., Kristen Gnage, Michael Mikurak, James Millican, and Melissa Rutland to the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County.

 

Brian Aungst Jr.

Aungst is an Attorney and Shareholder at Macfarlane Ferguson and McMullen, P.A. Active in his community, he serves on the Pinellas County Charter Review Board. Aungst earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and telecommunications and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

 

Kristen Gnage

Gnage is the Assistant State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. She is a member of the Pinellas Chapter of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers and the Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Gnage earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Boston College and her juris doctor from Stetson University.

 

Michael Mikurak

Mikurak is currently retired. He was previously an International Consulting Partner for Accenture, PLC, and currently serves as Chairman of the board of HEPCO Holdings, LLC. Mikurak earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rider University.

 

James Millican

Millican is the Division Chief and Fire Marshall of Lealman Fire District. He is the Chairman of the Lealman Asian Neighborhood Family Center and a board member of the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board. Millican earned his emergency medical technician and state firefighter certification from St. Petersburg College.

 

Melissa Rutland

Rutland is the President of the Rutland Florida Gulf Group. She serves on the St. Petersburg Area YMCA Board of Directors and is a member of the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute. Rutland earned her bachelor’s degree from Flagler College.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

