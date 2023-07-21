Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Daniel Krzeminski                   

STATION:  Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2023 at 12:38 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Church Street, Arlington VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Alice Kilpatrick                                            

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an incident at the Battenkill Valley Health Center in Arlington, VT, where it was reported a female was urinating in front of the address and caused a public disturbance. The female was located and was identified as Alice Kilpatrick (62) of Sunderland, VT.

 

Kilpatrick was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington - Criminal Division on 09/15/2023 at 08:15 hours for the offense of disorderly conduct. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

