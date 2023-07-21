Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B3003453
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2023 at 12:38 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Church Street, Arlington VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Alice Kilpatrick
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an incident at the Battenkill Valley Health Center in Arlington, VT, where it was reported a female was urinating in front of the address and caused a public disturbance. The female was located and was identified as Alice Kilpatrick (62) of Sunderland, VT.
Kilpatrick was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington - Criminal Division on 09/15/2023 at 08:15 hours for the offense of disorderly conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.