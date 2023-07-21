Shaftsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2023 at 12:38 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Church Street, Arlington VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Alice Kilpatrick

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of an incident at the Battenkill Valley Health Center in Arlington, VT, where it was reported a female was urinating in front of the address and caused a public disturbance. The female was located and was identified as Alice Kilpatrick (62) of Sunderland, VT.

Kilpatrick was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington - Criminal Division on 09/15/2023 at 08:15 hours for the offense of disorderly conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.