KFC tops Decision Lab F&B rankings in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, July 21 -

HCM CITY — KFC has been voted the best food and beverage (F&B) brand in Việt Nam, according to Decision F&B Rankings 2023.

With a score of 29.6, KFC stands well ahead of other popular fast-food restaurants. In 2022, KFC also had the top index score (31.1), but this has fallen by 1.5 points this year.

Highlands Coffee ranks second with a score of 25. The Vietnamese coffee chain has built a strong brand identity that offers premium coffee products and a comfortable environment for customers.

Meanwhile, Trung Nguyên Legend, which achieved an index score of 20.2, jumped to the third position. The coffee chain jumped two places from fifth in 2022.

The other brands in the top 10 are Lotteria, the Korean QSR chain, Phúc Long Coffee and Tea, The Coffee House, McDonald’s, Jollibee, Starbucks, and Pizza Hut.

Released by Decision Lab, YouGov’s exclusive partner in Việt Nam, the Decision Lab F&B Rankings 2023 is for major brands in the F&B market with several outlets.

These brands have achieved the highest average Index score over the past twelve months. This metric measures overall brand health calculated by taking the average scores of the following YouGov BrandIndex metrics including general impression, quality, value, corporate reputation, customer satisfaction, and recommendation.

The data is from YouGov BrandIndex, a syndicated brand tracker that collects data on over 400 Vietnamese brands daily.

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, said: “This ranking gives a thorough and impartial evaluation of the brand health of Việt Nam's major F&B brands, using six metrics that reflect how consumers perceive and interact with them."

"The list identifies Việt Nam's top and most improved F&B brands and the elements that contribute to their success. We hope this ranking will serve as a valuable resource for F&B businesses, consumers, and industry stakeholders, as well as a benchmark for excellence and innovation in the F&B sector,” he said. — VNS