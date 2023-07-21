Submit Release
MDC announces reopening July 21 of Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on July 21 reopened the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center building in Kansas City to visitors. The building had been temporarily closed due to storm related power outages.

Discovery Center’s outdoor garden and paths remained open during the closure. Currently, several types of wildflowers are in bloom in the center’s native plant garden, and visitors are welcome. For more information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

