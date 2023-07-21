Texas Motor Transportation Consultants (TMTC) Receives WBENC National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification
TMTC achieves WBENC National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification, honoring 40+ years of excellence in the transportation sector.
Our National Women's Business Enterprise Certification is a remarkable milestone in our journey, highlighting our deep roots in the transportation industry and our dedication to exceptional service.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Motor Transportation Consultants (TMTC) is delighted to announce the attainment of the esteemed WBENC National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification, a testament to its unwavering commitment to the transportation industry for over four decades.
— Lisa L. Keith and Kristine L. Brigaitis, Co-Owners of TMTC
The WBENC Certification is widely recognized and respected as the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the United States. This esteemed certification is awarded after undergoing a thorough vetting process, including a comprehensive review of business documentation and a site visit.
Established by Sheri L. Parrack, TMTC has proudly served the transportation sector since 1980. Sheri's vision and devotion laid the foundation for a family-owned and operated business that spans three generations.
Today, her daughter, Lisa L. Keith, and Sheri's granddaughter, Kristine L. Brigaitis, lead TMTC as business partners and have grown the Company into a multi-faceted transportation consulting firm, carrying on TMTC’s mission: To excel in meeting the needs of clients through friendly and efficient customer service, provided by an educated staff.
As a WBENC-certified Women’s Business Enterprise, TMTC is poised to explore new opportunities and collaborations in the industry.
Earning the WBENC National Certification underscores TMTC’s commitment to excellence, diversity, and empowerment in the business community.
They are honored to join the network of successful and impactful women-owned businesses that have received this prestigious recognition.
"Our WBENC National Women's Business Enterprise Certification is a remarkable milestone in our journey, highlighting our deep roots in the transportation industry and our dedication to exceptional service," said Lisa L. Keith and Kristine L. Brigaitis, Co-Owners of Texas Motor Transportation Consultants. "We remain committed to upholding the legacy left by our founder, Sheri L. Parrack, and continuing our tradition of excellence."
With a knowledgeable staff boasting over 280 years of combined experience in all facets of Titling, Registration, IRP/Apportion, IFTA, Replacement Plates/Stickers, and more, the TMTC team is thriving. The tight-knit team of 16 includes six tenured employees with 24-39 years of experience and four tenured employees with 12-17 years of experience.
TMTC expresses heartfelt gratitude to all clients, partners, and staff who have been integral to their success.
With the WBENC Certification, they are excited to reach new heights, serving the transportation industry with the same passion and commitment that has defined them for over four decades.
For more information about Texas Motor Transportation Consultants (TMTC) and our services, please visit www.tmtc.com.
