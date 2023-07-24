Spirit Air India Sign LOI to Acquire Six New BN2T-4S Britten-Norman Islander Aircraft
EINPresswire.com/ -- India-based domestic commuter airline Spirit Air has signed a Letter of Intent for the purchase of 6 factory new BN2T-4S turboprop Islander aircraft from UK aircraft manufacturer, Britten-Norman.
The BN2T-4S Islander is powered by twin Rolls Royce (Allison) Model 250 turboprop engines and benefits from an extended cabin, allowing one extra row of seats compared with the standard piston Islander. With its engines offering an impressive 400shp (flat rated) the aircraft has a 22% increase in disposable payload, whilst maintaining impressive short-field performance.
The BN2T-4S is the largest variant of the Islander. It achieved type certification with the FAA in late 2022 and has recently achieved validation in New Zealand. The type is also in the process of being validated in India, amongst other countries.
The new BN2T-4S aircraft are fully IFR capable, including FIKI. The cockpit will be equipped with the latest Garmin avionics including PFD, MFD and electronic engine instrumentation, whilst the interior and seating will be designed to meet the customer’s closely defined requirements.
Whilst its new fleet of aircraft are being built at Britten-Norman’s newly established UK facility, Spirit Air will initially take delivery of 4 fully factory refurbished BN2T-4S Islanders to enable it to advance its entry into service.
The regional airline will operate a fleet of BN2T-4S Islander aircraft on scheduled passenger services across India. Providing vital sub-regional connectivity between remote grass airstrips and municipal sub-regional landing strips with the country’s key primary airports.
Mark Shipp, Technical Director and Head of Design at Britten-Norman commented:
“The Islander, both piston and turboprop, has a long-established history of operating successfully across India and the surrounding region. Its durability makes it highly suitable for operating into remote, semi-prepared locations and this sets the Islander apart within this class of aviation.
The enhanced capabilities of the BN2T-4S will suit Spirit Air’s requirements perfectly and we are very pleased to be working with them as the first operator of this variant of our great aircraft”.
Capt. S. K. Verma, Managing Partner of Spirit Air remarks.
“We are pleased to partner with Britten-Norman for the order of new BN2T-4S Islander aircraft in the STOL space for our commuter operations from short, grass airfields located in the districts of India. This aircraft has been used by Indian Navy between 1984 and 1999.
We have an eternal commitment to connecting places and people together and strive for providing opportunities to create and live where they want. We will help make important resources available, and we will fly our customers safely and efficiently even where the conditions are difficult.
ENDS
REF: 1154BN/240723
About Spirit Air
Spirit Air is a regional airline based in Bangalore, India. The airline was formed and is now managed by a team of retired executives from India’s national carrier- Air India with experience spanning more than three decades in various streams of airline management.
The carrier will operate a fleet of Britten-Norman BN2T-4S turboprop Islanders connecting short, municipal landing strips, grass airfields with key cities and across India. The airline will offer both schedule passenger and perishable cargo services. Spirit Air has received NOC from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India to operate Scheduled Commuter Air Transport services.
About Britten-Norman
Britten-Norman is a world-leading sub-regional aircraft manufacturer specialising in twin-engine piston and turboprop STOL aircraft. The company is a UK-based SME, exporting 97% of circa 1,300 aircraft manufactured to date.
Britten-Norman is proud to play an integral part in the Solent area. Since 2010, the manufacturer has invested more than £30m in the local community and thus far created over 150+ skilled opportunities in Bembridge, Lee-on-the-Solent and Southampton.
In April 2023, the company signed Heads of Terms with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions for a merger. A consortium of CAeS investors comprising HydrogenOne, Safran Corporate Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Safran, a leading aerospace company), and the UAE-based investment firm Strategic Development Fund (SDF) will invest up to £10 million in the new company, including up to £5 million investment from HydrogenOne once the merger is finalised. Cranfield University and Motus Ventures will continue to retain shares in the new business. Britten-Norman’s existing owners, including lead investor Alawi Zawawi, will also join the new business. The investment will anchor further funding that is currently being raised to support the growth of the merged entity.
In addition to manufacturing the world-famous Islander aircraft and supporting its customers globally, Britten-Norman is a leader and innovator in the green “space race”, future-proofing air transport. A test and trials specialist, Britten-Norman’s research and development teams collaborate with pioneering technology innovators across all industries to help bring new technologies to market.
Contact Us
The BN2T-4S Islander is powered by twin Rolls Royce (Allison) Model 250 turboprop engines and benefits from an extended cabin, allowing one extra row of seats compared with the standard piston Islander. With its engines offering an impressive 400shp (flat rated) the aircraft has a 22% increase in disposable payload, whilst maintaining impressive short-field performance.
The BN2T-4S is the largest variant of the Islander. It achieved type certification with the FAA in late 2022 and has recently achieved validation in New Zealand. The type is also in the process of being validated in India, amongst other countries.
The new BN2T-4S aircraft are fully IFR capable, including FIKI. The cockpit will be equipped with the latest Garmin avionics including PFD, MFD and electronic engine instrumentation, whilst the interior and seating will be designed to meet the customer’s closely defined requirements.
Whilst its new fleet of aircraft are being built at Britten-Norman’s newly established UK facility, Spirit Air will initially take delivery of 4 fully factory refurbished BN2T-4S Islanders to enable it to advance its entry into service.
The regional airline will operate a fleet of BN2T-4S Islander aircraft on scheduled passenger services across India. Providing vital sub-regional connectivity between remote grass airstrips and municipal sub-regional landing strips with the country’s key primary airports.
Mark Shipp, Technical Director and Head of Design at Britten-Norman commented:
“The Islander, both piston and turboprop, has a long-established history of operating successfully across India and the surrounding region. Its durability makes it highly suitable for operating into remote, semi-prepared locations and this sets the Islander apart within this class of aviation.
The enhanced capabilities of the BN2T-4S will suit Spirit Air’s requirements perfectly and we are very pleased to be working with them as the first operator of this variant of our great aircraft”.
Capt. S. K. Verma, Managing Partner of Spirit Air remarks.
“We are pleased to partner with Britten-Norman for the order of new BN2T-4S Islander aircraft in the STOL space for our commuter operations from short, grass airfields located in the districts of India. This aircraft has been used by Indian Navy between 1984 and 1999.
We have an eternal commitment to connecting places and people together and strive for providing opportunities to create and live where they want. We will help make important resources available, and we will fly our customers safely and efficiently even where the conditions are difficult.
ENDS
REF: 1154BN/240723
About Spirit Air
Spirit Air is a regional airline based in Bangalore, India. The airline was formed and is now managed by a team of retired executives from India’s national carrier- Air India with experience spanning more than three decades in various streams of airline management.
The carrier will operate a fleet of Britten-Norman BN2T-4S turboprop Islanders connecting short, municipal landing strips, grass airfields with key cities and across India. The airline will offer both schedule passenger and perishable cargo services. Spirit Air has received NOC from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India to operate Scheduled Commuter Air Transport services.
About Britten-Norman
Britten-Norman is a world-leading sub-regional aircraft manufacturer specialising in twin-engine piston and turboprop STOL aircraft. The company is a UK-based SME, exporting 97% of circa 1,300 aircraft manufactured to date.
Britten-Norman is proud to play an integral part in the Solent area. Since 2010, the manufacturer has invested more than £30m in the local community and thus far created over 150+ skilled opportunities in Bembridge, Lee-on-the-Solent and Southampton.
In April 2023, the company signed Heads of Terms with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions for a merger. A consortium of CAeS investors comprising HydrogenOne, Safran Corporate Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Safran, a leading aerospace company), and the UAE-based investment firm Strategic Development Fund (SDF) will invest up to £10 million in the new company, including up to £5 million investment from HydrogenOne once the merger is finalised. Cranfield University and Motus Ventures will continue to retain shares in the new business. Britten-Norman’s existing owners, including lead investor Alawi Zawawi, will also join the new business. The investment will anchor further funding that is currently being raised to support the growth of the merged entity.
In addition to manufacturing the world-famous Islander aircraft and supporting its customers globally, Britten-Norman is a leader and innovator in the green “space race”, future-proofing air transport. A test and trials specialist, Britten-Norman’s research and development teams collaborate with pioneering technology innovators across all industries to help bring new technologies to market.
Contact Us
Britten-Norman LTD
pr@britten-norman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok