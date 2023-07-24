POGOH Partners with Jawnt to Expand Corporate Membership Program
The partnership will simplify benefit management for employers and enrollment for employees, and increase POGOH’s capacity to welcome more corporate members.
Parking in Downtown and Oakland can be such an expensive headache, and we’re excited to partner with Jawnt and get more people accomplishing short trips by bike in Pittsburgh.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- POGOH bikeshare today announced a partnership with transit benefits platform Jawnt to enhance POGOH’s Corporate Membership program and expand the reach of bikeshare benefits for local commuters. Jawnt’s easy-to-use platform will simplify POGOH benefit management for employers and enrollment for employees, all while increasing POGOH’s capacity to welcome more corporate members to the program.
— Erin Potts, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at POGOH
POGOH’s Corporate Membership program allows Pittsburgh employers to provide annual POGOH memberships to their employees at a discounted rate of $95 per participating employee. Employees who enroll in the program can access unlimited 30-minute POGOH rides for 365 days following enrollment. The benefit includes POGOH’s electric-assist bikes that give riders a boost to climb any Pittsburgh hill with ease.
“Offering bikeshare as a benefit is not only a wonderful commuter incentive, but it’s also a health and wellness benefit,” says Erin Potts, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at POGOH. “Parking in Downtown and Oakland can be such an expensive headache, and we’re excited to partner with Jawnt and get more people accomplishing short trips by bike in Pittsburgh.”
Commuter benefits have become a more common offering in the wake of the pandemic, particularly as Pittsburgh employers explore new tactics to encourage a partial or full return to the office. Jawnt’s platform was designed to handle today’s fluctuating commuter trends by adapting to fit each employer’s unique needs: Jawnt can integrate with 140+ HRIS providers for seamless management of all elected transit benefits and subsidy pricing can be customized to meet each organization’s financial needs. Jawnt’s platform can support employers of any size, from small businesses to large enterprises, across all industries.
“We are thrilled to partner with POGOH as a dedicated facilitator of their Corporate Membership program,” says Jeff Stade, co-founder & CEO of Jawnt. “Pittsburgh has long ranked as a top city for bike commuting, and employers with in-office requirements have a unique opportunity to leverage bikeshare as a quick and fun alternative to a traffic-filled car commute.”
Highmark, Allegheny Health Network, the City of Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh, and Google are just a few local employers currently offering POGOH Corporate Membership benefits to their employees. With the support of Jawnt’s platform and its dedicated customer service team, POGOH will reach more organizations within the city as well as regional employers whose employees wish to access POGOH bikeshare from a commuter transit hub or parking lot.
The Corporate Membership program offers additional benefits, including an annual Lunch & Learn Workshop with a POGOH demonstration; an annual group bike ride, hosted by POGOH, for up to 30 attendees; and invitations to other local events and bike rides. Those interested in the POGOH Corporate Membership program can fill out this interest form to learn more.
About Bike Share Pittsburgh
The mission of Bike Share Pittsburgh, dba POGOH, is to provide Pittsburgh with a joyful, sustainable, and affordable mobility service for all residents and visitors. Bike Share Pittsburgh is a charitable organization founded in December 2012 and incubated by Bike Pittsburgh. The organization was created due to mounting interest in implementing a municipal bike share system in Pittsburgh from a collection of local leaders: planners at the City of Pittsburgh, business leaders at Walnut Capital, and bicycle/pedestrian advocates at Bike Pittsburgh. Bike Share Pittsburgh owns and operates Pittsburgh’s current public bike sharing system named Healthy Ride, but is replacing the system in 2022 with all new stations and bicycles. The system is rebranded under the name POGOH and will introduce e-assist bicycles in addition to the pedal bike fleet. POGOH is designed to provide an active transportation option for residents, students and visitors of Pittsburgh.
About Jawnt
Jawnt is a transportation technology company focused on helping more people access their cities through public and shared transit. Jawnt partners directly with transit and mobility providers to increase the ease of purchasing passes and riding transit. The Jawnt platform enables employers to offer better, unified transit benefits for their entire workforce and includes HR/benefits integrations, analytics, ongoing support, and more. The city is yours again – with Jawnt. For more, visit jawntpass.com.
