jawnt announces partnership with Indego to launch availability of employer-provided bike share in Philadelphia

Indego bikes make our entire transit system stronger and more connected. We are excited for more employers to make it easy to get around Philly by bike.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- jawnt announced a strategic partnership with Indego to enable employer-provided bike share. Leveraging jawnt’s transit benefits platform and its business-to-business-to-rider model, employers can utilize Indego’s deep bike share infrastructure deployed around Philadelphia in their return-to-office and employee benefits initiatives.
Transit benefits have become instrumental as return-to-office and the ‘new normal’ become embedded in corporate life. Indego will be offered to employers across the Philadelphia region in conjunction with jawnt’s existing SEPTA offerings.
Indego is Philadelphia’s only bike share system. Indego has more than 120 stations across Philadelphia and continues to expand its presence, with plans to increase up to 350 stations and 3,500 bikes as part of a multi-year expansion. The recent inclusion of electric bikes in the fleet has led to an increase in rides and ride time, reaching 870,000+ rides taken by passholders.
“We are thrilled to be working with Indego bike share to get more people riding in Philly. Indego bikes make our entire transit system stronger and more connected. We are excited for more employers to make it easy to get around Philly by bike" said Jeff Stade, the CEO of jawnt.
Through the jawnt platform, employers can elect to offer Indego at no-cost to their employees, subsidize a portion, or provide bulk savings. Employees then have unlimited access to Indego’s fleet of bikes.
“This partnership with jawnt represents an incredible opportunity for Indego to engage employers all over Philly who want to offer transit benefits to their employees. This is something we've wanted to do for a long time and now jawnt is making it a reality. We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with them!” stated Nate Bowman-Johnston, the General Manager of Indego.
jawnt’s services are now live for all employers operating in Philadelphia. Employers can provide SEPTA and Indego access to their employees all through jawnt’s unified platform.
