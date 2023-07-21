CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2023

A public inquest into the death of Marlene Bear will be held August 21 to 25, 2023, at the Creighton Court House, 298 1st Street East, in Creighton.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Bear, 44, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Sandy Bay RCMP Detachment on July 5, 2021. Staff responded and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Tim Hawryluk, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

