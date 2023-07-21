In People v. Carney, the Supreme Court today holds that defendants who participated in a gang gun fight can be guilty of first degree murder even though they definitely didn’t fire the shot that killed the victim. The one who did fire that shot was acquitted of murder and convicted only of voluntary manslaughter.
Murder convictions affirmed for defendants who didn't fire fatal shot
