Hot Weather Fashion Expert Offers Tips to Stay Cool

Stylist Shares Ways to Beat the Heat and Stay On-TrendBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented heatwave continues to break high temperature records across the globe – and shows no signs of stopping. Call it global warming, or call it an unseasonably warm summer, but as the record-breaking heat is forecast to continue, many Americans are finding that their usual summer wardrobes aren’t made for this degree of heat.
Fashion Stylist Jennie Stehli, a current South Florida resident to the rescue!
Curator of the online fashion and style boutique, the Curated Closet, this California native knows how to stay cool and confident on a hot summer day. With over twenty years in the fashion and beauty industry, working most recently at ELLE magazine, Glamour and Us Weekly, her experience and knowledge have styled women, helping them put their best dressed self forward even in a heat wave.
Jennie offers these 5 tips on how to “swelter in style:
1- Keep it Light: It’s no secret that breathable fabrics like 100% cotton are best in hot weather, but sticking to light and bright colors and lightweight breezy fabrics also help beat the heat because scientists have found that darker the clothing increases absorption of heat, and lighter colors don’t.
2- Keep it Short: First rule of shorts – they ought to be comfy! If you already do not like wearing shorts, buying a pair that don’t even feel right is not going to do you any good. Find shorts that are comfy, soft, and flexible.
3- Keep it Simple: Wear as few items of clothing as possible. Skip the blazer at work even if the office is kept on the frigid side. Go as lightweight as possible on the commute, and fold a no-wrinkle sweater or zip-up into your briefcase.
4- Keep it Going: You may not feel like hitting the gym, but don’t skip exercising. Find a local pool and get some laps in or set up the backyard sprinkler and do shuttle runs or burpees in the spray. Instead of stressing over a bathing suit, a pair of nylon shorts and a tank top or sports bra work just as well.
5- Keep it Up: You may feel like you’re being dragged down in the heat, but wearing a smile doesn’t expend any extra energy. It was survival-of-the-fittest Charles Darwin in the 1800s who was the first to declare that smiling can make you happier and frowning can make you sadder or angrier. So, always wear your best smile.
