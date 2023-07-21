The Wyoming Veterans Commission is honored to extend an invitation to Purple Heart recipients, members of the media, and the public for the momentous signing of the Purple Heart Day Proclamation on Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m. The distinguished ceremony will take place in the revered Capitol Building Ceremonial Signing Room.



The Purple Heart, awarded in the name of the President of the United States, holds a deep-rooted significance as the most esteemed military decoration still in use. Since April 5, 1917, this prestigious award has been presented to valiant Armed Forces members of the United States who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and sacrifice while serving under competent authority in various capacities within one of the U.S. Armed Services.

Examples of services that warrant the Purple Heart include:

Any action against an enemy of the United States.

Any action with an opposing armed force of a foreign country in which the Armed Forces of the United States are or have been engaged.

Service with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force, even if the United States is not a belligerent party.

Sustaining injuries as a result of an act of any such enemy or opposing armed forces.

Sustaining injuries as a result of an act of any hostile foreign force.

The Purple Heart Day, designated as Aug. 7 of each year according to Wyoming Statute 8-4-111, is a poignant reminder of the Purple Heart’s historical significance. Initially established by General George Washington in 1782 as the “badge of military merit,” it embodies the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, including our esteemed Wyoming citizens.



The upcoming Purple Heart Day Proclamation signing ceremony will witness the presence of distinguished officials, military personnel, veterans, and esteemed community members. Attendees are encouraged to share their personal stories and thanks during the event.



Media members are cordially invited to the ceremony and are welcome to capture the proclamation signing and document poignant visuals. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for exclusive interviews with key speakers, veterans, and representatives from relevant organizations.