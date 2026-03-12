Wyoming Veterans Commission to Host Second Annual Veteran Services Symposium in Casper

Wyoming National Guard

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Commission will host the Second Annual Veteran Services Symposium, Building Hope Through Connection on March 18–19, 2026, at Casper College, bringing together professionals, community leaders, and organizations dedicated to serving Wyoming’s veterans, their families, survivors, and caregivers.

The two-day symposium is designed to strengthen Wyoming’s network of veteran support services by providing professional development, collaboration opportunities, and discussions focused on improving care and access to resources for the state’s veteran community.

Registration is open to professionals and organizations across Wyoming who work with veterans and military families.

Register for the symposium:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-veteran-services-symposium-building-hope-through-connection-tickets-1978626104943

A highlight of the event will be the Dan Starks Excellence in Veteran Service Awards luncheon on March 18 at 11:30 a.m., recognizing individuals and organizations who demonstrate exceptional dedication to serving Wyoming’s veteran community.

“This symposium is about bringing together the people across Wyoming who are committed to helping veterans succeed after service,” said Sandy McFarland, deputy director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. “When service providers collaborate, share knowledge, and strengthen partnerships, we create better outcomes for the veterans and families who rely on these services.”

Following the symposium, the Wyoming Veterans Commission will host a Veteran Resource Expo on March 19 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, co-hosted with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The expo will provide veterans with direct access to federal, state, and local organizations offering assistance with benefits, healthcare, employment resources, and other services. Support for the event includes contributions from Riverside Home Care, Grand Canyon University, and local Veteran Service Organizations including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corps League, Natrona County Veterans Council, and Patriot Express.

Members of the media interested in covering the symposium, awards luncheon, or Veteran Resource Expo are encouraged to coordinate coverage in advance.

Media inquiries or interview requests:

Joseph Coslett Jr.

joseph.a.coslett.civ@army.mil

307-760-0592

