Gillette Area Leadership Institute visits with the Wyoming National Guard

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720332143814/with/55106509138Wyoming National Guard CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Over twenty community leaders from Gillette and Wyoming’s Campbell County currently participating in the Gillette Area Leadership Institute, or GALI, visited with military and civilian personnel assigned to the Wyoming National Guard last week. Now in its third decade, the Campbell County Chamber annually selects a group of 20-24… Read More »Gillette Area Leadership Institute visits with the Wyoming National Guard

