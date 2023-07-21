Province launching new Internship Program

CANADA, July 21 - The Government of PEI is now accepting applications for those interested in joining the public service through internship opportunities.

The Internship Program is designed to support a centralized, cohort approach to onboarding and development while also introducing new, diverse, and talented individuals to PEI’s Public Service. The Program offers temporary one-year assignments for recent graduates who have completed a post-secondary program within the last 36 months, and participants can expect:

Extensive training and professional development opportunities;

Access to peer guidance and career support;

Opportunities to network with others in the public service;

Connecting and engaging with a cohort of professionals; and

Ability to apply for internal job competitions after 1 year of continuous service.

“Offering an Internship Program is an exciting way for new graduates and interested applicants to leap into the workforce, while also getting the opportunity to learn many different skills. This program is a wonderful way to get started in the public sector, and we are hopeful that fresh minds will bring innovation that can help better our policies, services and programs for Islanders.” - Finance Minister Jill Burridge

Successful applicants can apply to work in various Departments and Agencies across the Provincial Government. Opportunities exist in a variety of positions, including policy officers, program officers, project officers, and financial analysts.

