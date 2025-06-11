New Health PEI Mobile Dental Clinic to expand access to dental care across PEI 

CANADA, June 11 - Health PEI is pleased to announce the arrival of its new Mobile Dental clinic, which will enhance access to oral health care across Prince Edward Island.

The mobile clinic represents a significant milestone in Health PEI’s ongoing commitment to improving equitable access to dental services on PEI. Designed to serve Islanders who face barriers to traditional dental services, the unit will bring vital dental care directly to schools, long-term care homes, community care facilities, shelters and outreach centres.

“Good oral health is important to your overall health. For too many Islanders, including seniors, children and those in vulnerable situations, dental care has been out of reach. This mobile clinic changes that by delivering care directly to the people who need it most.” - Minister of Health and Wellness, Mark McLane

The rollout of the mobile clinic will take place in phases, beginning with school-based preventative services this summer and in the upcoming fall school year. As operations expand, care will be offered in residential care settings and community outreach centres.

The Mobile Dental Clinic is fully equipped with two treatment rooms, one of which is wheelchair accessible and features a bariatric-compatible dental chair. The clinic will be staffed by a team of qualified oral health professionals, including dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants, ensuring high-quality care for all patients.

“This is about health, dignity, and equity,” said Melanie Fraser, Health PEI CEO. “We’re breaking down barriers and making sure every Islander, regardless of age, income, or location, has access to the care they deserve.”

“This initiative builds on the strong foundation of our existing provincial dental programs, including the Provincial Dental Care Program (PDCP), which has seen strong uptake since its launch in 2021,” said Dr. Amy Mihaljevich, Senior Dental Consultant, Provincial Dental Programs. “The Mobile Dental Clinic will help address critical gaps in care—starting with schools and expanding to long-term and community care settings.”

For more information about Health PEI’s dental programs, visit Provincial Dental Care Program | Government of Prince Edward Island

