The Cannata Report Names Three Office Technology Dealers 2023 Women Influencers
Office Tech Dealers Chelsey Bode of Pearson-Kelly Technology, Melissa Confalone of Fraser Advanced Information Systems, and Liz Sumner of SumnerOne Recognized
What makes our 10th Anniversary Women Influencers issue unique is that we have chosen three independent office technology dealers for the first time for our cover story.”HAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The office technology industry's leading news resource, The Cannata Report, revealed its 2023 Women Influencers in its July/August issue. Chelsey Bode of Pearson-Kelly Technology, Melissa Confalone of Fraser Advanced Information Systems, and Liz Sumner of SumnerOne are featured on the cover of The Cannata Report's 10th Annual Women Influencers issue that recognizes women leaders in the office technology industry.
The Cannata Report's 2023 Women Influencers represent the office technology industry's progression in an ever-changing landscape of innovative technology and customer demands. Each of the 2023 Women Influencers not only has the vision and conviction to propel their office technology dealerships into the future, but they are also inspiring their companies with energy and enthusiasm to achieve ambitious growth for the long term.
"What makes our 10th Anniversary Women Influencers issue unique is that we have chosen three independent office technology dealers for the first time for our cover story. Chelsey Bode of Pearson-Kelly Technology, Melissa Confalone of Fraser Advanced Information Systems, and Liz Sumner of SumnerOne are accomplished, dynamic leaders guiding their office technology dealerships in an evolving industry with great success," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report.
Added Cannata, "When we published our first Women Influencers issue ten years ago, we could never have dreamed of the overwhelming support from all corners of the office technology industry in helping us create a platform and generate meaningful dialogue supporting diversity and inclusion in the office technology industry. We are grateful for the support and enthusiasm for our Women Influencers franchise as we spotlight women and their notable contributions to the office technology industry."
Chelsey Bode is the owner and CEO of Pearson-Kelly Technology, an office technology dealership in Springfield, Missouri. Pearson-Kelly Technology is a managed service provider offering managed IT and help desk, managed print, managed phone and VoIP, business surveillance and security, and document management. "Pearson-Kelly Technology has a work-hard, play-hard mentality that bolsters confidence and team comradery across the organization, which translates to a consistently positive experience for the dealership's clients. Bode wants the company and its teams to grow alongside its customers," writes The Cannata Report in its July/August issue. Bode of Pearson-Kelly Technology says, "We are not just selling things to sell things. We want to make sure that anything we do from a standpoint of an offering, there's a reason that makes sense, and it's solving problems, and our team can clearly articulate that in a way that clients understand what they are buying and why."
Melissa Confalone is the newly installed president of Fraser Advanced Information Systems, an office technology dealership based in Pennsylvania. Fraser Advanced Information Systems has provided innovative business technology for nearly 50 years and offers managed IT, managed print, technology security, production print, and unified communications. According to The Cannata Report's Women Influencers cover story, "Each employee at Fraser Advanced Information Systems—from the bottom to the top of the organization—has a strong work ethic based on communication, working through challenges, evolving, and constantly looking to level up on a personal and professional basis." Says Confalone of Fraser Advanced Information Systems in The Cannata Report, "For years, we've talked about the importance of culture at Fraser, but I also like to talk about opportunity; people want to know what's going to be in it for them in the next five or 10 years as we grow our company…We talk a lot about opportunities, and it helps to keep everyone more engaged."
Liz Sumner serves as managing partner of SumnerOne, one of the Midwest's largest independent office technology dealers. Founded in 1955, SumnerOne offers managed print services, enterprise content management, managed voice services, managed IT, and production and large format print. Sumner of SumnerOne tells The Cannata Report, "Our industry has been built around a lot of entrepreneurs and families who have led with a set of values that aren't about making money or having the biggest exit, but rather about their people and contributing to their local communities. Because we're committed to those values, we have a strong proposition to founders that can connect their legacy to ours, preserving their legacy and showing they care about their employees and want them to be in good hands." Adds Sumner, "What do we need to do now to endure, and not just endure to 2026? I think we share that with other independent dealers, and that's one thing I love about this industry."
Visit The Cannata Report at www.thecannatareport.com for the latest news about office technology.
The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry’s hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.
