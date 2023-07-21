Revolutionary All-in-One Combo Washer Dryer by Equator Appliances

Super Combo Washer Dryer

Specialized wash and dry cycles make this the most comprehensive laundry solution on the market

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is excited to introduce the Equator 1.62 cu.ft/15 lbs All-in-One Combo Washer Dryer. This revolutionary appliance combines the functionalities of a washer and dryer in a single unit, offering convenience, a space-saving design, and exceptional performance.

"We’re always striving to create the most cutting-edge appliances for our customers to help make their lives as easy as possible," said Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. "Our new Equator All-in-One Combo Washer Dryer easily achieves this goal thanks to its myriad of features, including 15 programs, specialty cycle types, and the ability to wash and dry in the same unit.”

The main features and benefits of the Equator All-in-One Combo Washer Dryer include:

● All-in-One Washer and Dryer: The Equator Combo Washer Dryer eliminates the need for separate washer and dryer units, providing a comprehensive laundry solution in one compact appliance.

● 15 Programs: With 15 distinct programs between the washer and dryer, users can customize their laundry cycles to accommodate different fabrics, load sizes, and cleanliness preferences.

● Pet Cycle: Designed specifically for pet owners, the Pet Cycle efficiently removes pet hair and dander from clothing, ensuring clean and fresh results.

● Allergen Cycle: The Allergen Cycle focuses on eliminating common allergens such as dust mites and pollen from clothing, providing a cleaner and healthier laundry experience.

● Sanitize Cycle: The Sanitize Cycle utilizes high temperatures to eliminate bacteria and germs from fabrics.

By incorporating these specialized cycles and features, Equator Appliances aims to enhance the overall laundry experience, addressing the most pressing and specific concerns of its customers. The 15 available programs ensure users can choose the optimal setting for their specific garments, load sizes, and desired level of cleanliness.

On top of these premium features, this appliance also comes with added features that are sure to make life even easier. These features include oversuds control, an anti-bacterial drum baffle, Winterize Cycle, built-in diagnostics, and easy-to-use touch buttons.

The Equator’s All-in-One Combo Washer Dryer can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,429

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.