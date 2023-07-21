Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Tony Bennett

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of Tony Bennett:

“Paul and I are heartbroken by the passing of Tony Bennett: an extraordinarily gifted singer, a great humanitarian and a true American patriot.

“For seven decades, Tony graced us with his beautiful voice, skillful song-writing and classic tunes. His legendary musical legacy was fittingly decorated: winning twenty Grammys, selling tens of millions of records and performing before eleven Presidents. As historic was Tony’s devotion to serving his Nation. During the second World War, he helped hold the line at the Battle of the Bulge, fight on the frontlines in Germany and liberate the prisoners at a concentration camp. Upon returning home, he continued defending freedom as he marched at Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King, before dedicating the rest of his life to humanitarian causes that have made a difference for millions. He also personally invested his time, resources and celebrity in educating young children in the arts. He was always optimistic about the future.

“Personally, Tony was my dear friend, with whom it was my privilege to share many special moments. I was deeply honored when he came to the Capitol as my special guest for my elections as Speaker.

“In 2018, I was thrilled to welcome him to our City as we renamed a stretch of Mason Street ‘Tony Bennett Way’ as we dedicated a statue to him. His iconic song ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ will live on forever as one of our City’s official anthems – and in the American canon.

“Tony Bennett is a national treasure. May it be a comfort to Tony’s wife, Susan, his children Danny, Antonia, Joanna, Dae, his nine grandchildren and the entire Bennett family that so many around the world pray for them at this sad time.”