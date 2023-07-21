TAKE CONTROL of your Weight and Blood Sugars with Dr. Robyn Richard
UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robyn Richard, PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES, is passionate about helping people who struggle with weight and managing their blood sugars. She successfully helped thousands of patients during her almost 20 years of work experience as a clinical pharmacist and diabetes care and education specialist. She is thrilled to announce that she is now in private practice and is offering telehealth consultation services at her company Aloha Clinical Pharmacy Services.
Dr. Richard received her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of the Pacific and her postgraduate pharmacy residency training from Kaiser Permanente Central Valley Area. She earned a specialty board certification in diabetes management (BC-ADM), and she is a certified diabetes care and education specialist (CDCES). In 2018 she was awarded the “Best ‘NEAR’ Innovation Award - Innovation to be used in Hawaii in the NEAR future” for leading the implementation of a remote glucose monitoring program for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.
Dr. Richard is a passionate educator and mentor and has mentored hundreds of pharmacy interns, students, and residents during her career. She honed her mentoring skills by completing a clinical teaching certificate from the leading pharmacy school in the country – the University of California San Francisco. She also served on adjunct faculty at the University of California San Francisco, the University of the Pacific, and Touro University.
Dr. Richard’s comprehensive approach to patient care and wellness begins by assessing barriers to change, reviewing medical history, performing a drug regimen review for drug-drug interactions, and goal setting. She provides a holistic approach to total health by offering alternative and natural non-pharmacological treatments such as breathwork and meditation.
To transform your life and improve your health, you can schedule a 1:1 video call here: https://calendly.com/robyn-richard
Aloha Clinical Pharmacy Services is on Instagram: @aloha.acps
